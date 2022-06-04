HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 13,734 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 228,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

