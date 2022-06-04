HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

