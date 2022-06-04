HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period.

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.48 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

