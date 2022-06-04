HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $266,000 Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.95.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

