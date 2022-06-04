Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.91. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 156,749 shares trading hands.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,235,000 after buying an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $32,677,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

