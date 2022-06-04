Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.91. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 156,749 shares trading hands.
GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
