Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.29. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 68 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $983.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $3,719,791.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 49,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.