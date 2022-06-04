C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3,728.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 236.4% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

