Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 37,900 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Morphic worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,063,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Morphic by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $23.78 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

