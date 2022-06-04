GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRWG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

GRWG stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 2.85.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

