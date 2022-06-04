Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JOANN were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $258.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

