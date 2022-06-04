C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

AI stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

