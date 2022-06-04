UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UWM were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. Piper Sandler lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

UWM Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.