Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,772 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 272,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 119.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 62.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 6,061 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,313.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,611 shares of company stock valued at $242,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

ATCX opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

