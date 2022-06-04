11,611 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.76 per share, with a total value of 135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,242 shares of company stock valued at $398,250. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOUG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of DOUG opened at 5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.23. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of 5.02 and a 52 week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

