Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ME. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in 23andMe by 607.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ME stock opened at 2.70 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 2.15 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.87.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.03. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The business had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

