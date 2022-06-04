Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $11.91 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

