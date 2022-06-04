Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,836,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,794,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after acquiring an additional 731,483 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,386 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -17.79. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

