CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CorMedix were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CorMedix by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CorMedix by 176.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

