Morgan Stanley Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $14.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.