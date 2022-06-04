PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 144,011 shares.The stock last traded at $70.54 and had previously closed at $69.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

