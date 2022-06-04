Contrasting California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 3.21 $411.78 million ($0.48) -72.62 California Resources $1.89 billion 1.88 $612.00 million $6.39 7.14

California Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Range Resources and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 1 10 6 0 2.29 California Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $30.61, suggesting a potential downside of 12.19%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $57.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -2.90% 45.50% 11.29% California Resources 31.63% 38.92% 13.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Resources beats Range Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

