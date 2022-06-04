Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 750,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 34,088,616 shares.The stock last traded at $266.37 and had previously closed at $272.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

