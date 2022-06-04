Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 91,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.83.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
