Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 91,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

