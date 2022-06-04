360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 932,146 shares.The stock last traded at $15.11 and had previously closed at $14.93.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

