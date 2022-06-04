Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 383,922 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,690 shares of company stock worth $554,432.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

