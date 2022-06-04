Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 17,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,134,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

About Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.