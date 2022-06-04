Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 17,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,134,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
About Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)
Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
