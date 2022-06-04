First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 368,102 shares.The stock last traded at $55.61 and had previously closed at $54.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 786,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,450,000 after acquiring an additional 501,036 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4,449.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $10,268,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

