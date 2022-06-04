Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 5.7%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. 13,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,269,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,208,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 39,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.