RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 76,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,996,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

RLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 106,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 279.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,259 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

