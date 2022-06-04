Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,519,718 shares.The stock last traded at $129.03 and had previously closed at $130.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

