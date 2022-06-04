MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAGGet Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 7,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 502,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

