Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 91,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,103,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

