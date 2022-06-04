Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 91,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,103,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
