Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 27,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,157,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

