Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.27.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

