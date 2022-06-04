Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,899,482. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MNRL opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

