Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AMMO by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of POWW opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of -0.20.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company also owns GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

