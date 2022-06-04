Private Advisor Group LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,850,000 after buying an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ITT by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ITT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 241,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

