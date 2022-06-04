230,000 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:OTEC opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.12.
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
