230,000 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEC opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.