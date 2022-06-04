Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

FMX stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

