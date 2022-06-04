Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,409 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 167,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 623,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 335,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

