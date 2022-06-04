Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2866 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

