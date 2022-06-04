Bank of Montreal Can Sells 282,500 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 282,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Genesis Energy worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $12.41 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

