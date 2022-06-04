Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,565,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

GMED stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

