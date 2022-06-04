Private Advisor Group LLC Has $279,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.08 and a one year high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

