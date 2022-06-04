Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of PTH opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

