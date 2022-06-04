Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 49,814 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 259.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 202.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $16.36 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

