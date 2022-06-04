Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,032 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $82.34 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

