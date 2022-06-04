Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 924,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $273,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

