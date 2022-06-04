Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $66.86 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

