Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.23 Million Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GigInternational1 were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIW opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

